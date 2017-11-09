Thursday, November 9, 2017

Naga City employee arrested for shabu possession


NAGA CITY 11/9/17 (Bicol Standard) – A member of the Public Safety Office here was arrested after being allegedly caught possession of a sachet of a substance believed to be shabu at around 8:30 a.m. today.

Identified as Loiue Berja y Panti, 37, single, and a resident of Sto. Nino, Barangay Penafrancia, this city, the suspect was nabbed at Zone 7 Sitio Sagrada Familia of the same barangay.

The police said one of their cops was about to report for duty when he chanced upon the suspect in possession of the sachet.

The suspect allegedly threw away the sachet when he realized the cop was looking at him.

The police officer arrested the suspect and brought him to the nearest police outpost for proper disposition.
