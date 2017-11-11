Man shoots two with 'sumpak' in Buhi, Cam Sur

The suspect was identified as Jesus Pamparo y Eduagal, 39, married and a resident of Barangay Sta. Cruz.
The Camarines Sur police said Pamparo initially fired at his first victim David Ponciano y Martinez, 75 years old, married and a resident of the same barangay, on the latter's forehead at around 12:10 p.m.
Around five minutes later, he aimed his sumpak at the back of the head of Angelito Philip Ignao y Nacion, 38 years old, married, and an Agricultural Technologist at the Department of Agriculture Buhi Office.
The suspect pulled the trigger, but the sumpak did not fire, the police explained.
The responding cops tried to seize the firearm, but the suspect aimed the shot gun at the police officers.
Sensing imminent danger, the responding police officer fired at the suspect.
The suspect was hit and was rushed to the Buhi Community Hospital, where he was declared Dead on Arrival.
Recovered from him were the shot gun with one piece 12 gauge shot gun live ammunition, two pieces of 12 gauge shot gun live ammunition, wallet containing his voter's ID and several receipts, and a mobile phone battery.
Furthermore, a piece of 12 gauge shot gun fired cartridge was recovered at the motorized banca while an empty shell was found at the DA Buhi office.
The first victim was brought to the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City while the other to Dona Maria Josefa Foundation Hospital in Iriga City.
The police said the motive is still being determined as of this writing.