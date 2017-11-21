LGU Tinambac offers P200,000 reward for info leading to Abrazado capture

|Tinambac, Camarines Sur Mayor Ruel Tuy
NAGA CITY 11/21/17 (Bicol Standard) -- P200,000 reward money will be given to anyone who can provide information as to the whereabouts of Melchor Abrazado, the principal suspect in carting away the P3.4-million budget for the Christmas bonus of LGU Tinambac employees.
The Sangguniang Bayan in a session today authorized Mayor Ruel Tuy to offer said amount for the early capture of Abrazado, who has been in hiding after allegedly stealing the payroll money.
This was relayed by Municipal Councilor Jonas Soltes in a statement posted in his Facebook account.
Furthermore, Mayor Tuy was given the authority to initiate the filing of a criminal complaint against the suspect.
Residents of Tinambac have been appealing to Abrazado to surrender and face the consequence of his criminal act.
Meanwhile, police operatives have joined forces with other law enforcement agencies in tracking down the suspect.