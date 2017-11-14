LGU Presentacion underscores importance of donating blood

|Photo by Gerry Ramirez/Bicol Standard
"Donating blood can save lives," said Mayor Jimmy Deleña in an interview with the Bicol Standard.
"The people of Presentacion are happy to help fellow Bicolanos through this yearly endeavor," he added.
"Through this, we are able to ensure that patients at the BMC have an adequate supply of safe and quality blood in the case of emergencies."
Deleña extended his gratitude to all the volunteers who participated in the activity at the Municipal Covered Court today.
Almost a hundred individuals are currently participating in the bloodletting activity.