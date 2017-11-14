Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Home » , , , » LGU Presentacion underscores importance of donating blood

LGU Presentacion underscores importance of donating blood

Photo by Gerry Ramirez/Bicol Standard

PRESENTACION, Camarines Sur 11/14/17 (Bicol Standard)-- To meet the need for safe and quality blood at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, the Local Government Unit of Presentacion, Camarines Sur partnered with the hospital in a bloodletting activity today dubbed "Dugo Mo, Buhay Ko."

"Donating blood can save lives," said Mayor Jimmy Deleña in an interview with the Bicol Standard.

"The people of Presentacion are happy to help fellow Bicolanos through this yearly endeavor," he added.

"Through this, we are able to ensure that patients at the BMC have an adequate supply of safe and quality blood in the case of emergencies."

Deleña extended his gratitude to all the volunteers who participated in the activity at the Municipal Covered Court today.

Almost a hundred individuals are currently participating in the bloodletting activity.
Share:

Featured Post

Catanduanes shabu queen meted life sentence

VIRAC, Catanduanes 11/2/17 (Bicol Standard) – Life imprisonment and a fine of no less than one million pesos has been slapped against t...

 