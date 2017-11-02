Thursday, November 2, 2017

IN CAM SUR: TD Ramil triggers 14 landslides, kills 1, injures 2

Photo by HaroldBryan Arenque SanFelipe

SAGNAY, Camarines Sur 11/2/17 (Bicol Standard) – Unprecedented fourteen landslides which started at 1:30 a.m. today due to the continuous rain brought about by TD Ramil has claimed the life of one person and injured two others, the MDRRMO Sagnay reported.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Ryan Lasmariñas of Sitio Batanes, Brgy. Sibaguan.

The landslide occurred at around 3:20 a.m. at the residence of 85-year-old Felipe Olaño y Cea, where Lasmariñas was also staying.

Unlike Lasmariñas, Olaño managed to run outside the house and escape from harm.

Meantime, Christine Bantal of Sitio Odiongan, Barangay Turague, was reportedly injured due to another landslide.

The MDRRMO this morning has directed all residents of landslide-prone areas to evacuate.

These include Barangays Turague, Bongalon, and Patitinan.

As of this writing, the Sagnay-Tiwi Road is closed to traffic while MDRRM Sagnay, PNP Sagnay, Tigaon Rescue Team, and the Philippine Army are conducting clearing operations. (With additional report from Audie Concina)
