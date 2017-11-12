Gov't allots Php29.77-M to upgrade Malinao drug rehab center

This is according to Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, a member of the House appropriations committee, who added that a total of Php563 million for next year has been set aside to develop said facilities across the country.
Of this amount, Bicutan, Taguig City will get P172.14 million; San Fernando City, La Union (P25.96 million); Dagupan City (P25.00 million); Ilagan, Isabela (P34.70 million); Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija (P20.00 million); San Fernando, Camarines Sur (P50.60 million); Pototan, Iloilo (P57.06 million); Argao, Cebu (P24.20 million); Cebu City south district (P25.00 million); Cebu (P13.00 million); Dulag, Leyte (P11.73 million); Cagayan de Oro City (P17.91 million); and Surigao City (P55.50 million).