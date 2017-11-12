Gov't allots Php29.77-M to upgrade Malinao drug rehab center

Sunday, November 12, 2017

LEGAZPI CITY 11/12/17 (Bicol Standard)—The government has allotted P29.77 million to develop the facilities of the public drug treatment and rehabilitation center (TRC) in Malinao, Albay in 2018.

This is according to Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, a member of the House appropriations committee, who added that a total of Php563 million for next year has been set aside to develop said facilities across the country.

Of this amount, Bicutan, Taguig City will get P172.14 million; San Fernando City, La Union (P25.96 million); Dagupan City (P25.00 million); Ilagan, Isabela (P34.70 million); Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija (P20.00 million); San Fernando, Camarines Sur (P50.60 million); Pototan, Iloilo (P57.06 million); Argao, Cebu (P24.20 million); Cebu City south district (P25.00 million); Cebu (P13.00 million); Dulag, Leyte (P11.73 million); Cagayan de Oro City (P17.91 million); and Surigao City (P55.50 million).
