GENTLE BREEZE by Nelly Favis-Villafuerte | Looking beyond our daily chores

Saturday, November 18, 2017

A man approached a construction site and noticed three men shoveling dirt out of a long ditch. He asked the first man what he was doing. The man sneered back with a surely-you-can-figure-it-out-yourself attitude, “Digging a ditch.”
He walked on to the next man and asked the same question. The reply was only slightly more kind, “I’m makin’ a living. Just makin’ a living. Gotta feed the wife and kids, you know.”

When he asked the third man what he was doing, the man said with a great deal of positive energy and pride, “Sir, I am creating part of a masterful set of irrigation channels that are going to turn this dry ol’ valley into a garden rich with produce to feed the world’s hungry!”

Look beyond the seemingly meaningless chores and minor failures of today and see a bigger picture – ultimately, one that serves others. You’ll find greater satisfaction in your daily grind if you see yourself as making jewels for the Lord’s crown, rather than simply polishing rocks.

For the vision is yet for an appointed time…

Though it tarries, wait for it; because it will surely come.

HABAKKUK 2:3 NKJV

Reference: God’s Little Devotional Book

