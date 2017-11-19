Father of Albay Cong. Salceda passes away

|Jesus Salceda
He was 87 years old.
Jesus Saquido Salceda served as Polangui municipal councilor for 24 years, (1972 to 1991); vice mayor for three years (1992 to 1995), and mayor for nine years (2001-2010).
His late wife Cielo Sarte was public school supervisor.
He is survived by his three children: Cong. Joey Salceda, Board Member Jesap Salceda and Dr. Anna Marie Salceda Mella.
Cong. Salceda took to Facebook this morning to express his grief over the passing of his father:
"Binawi na ni Jesus ang tokayo niya. Salamat po sa dasal. Papa loved the people. He was a good father. Miss ko na sila ni Mama."
Bicol Standard columnist and former Albay Vice Governor Lito Tuanqui also expressed his sadness over the passing of Jesus Salceda.
"He was a foremost pillar of Polangui, will be missed by Polanguenos and Albayanos, but will be forever remembered especially for his kindness, and sincere and dedicated public service," Tuanqui said. "He was a good tennis player, too," he fondly remembered.
