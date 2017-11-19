Sunday, November 19, 2017

Father of Albay Cong. Salceda passes away

Jesus Salceda

LEGAZPI CITY 11/19/17 (Bicol Standard)--Jesus Salceda, former Polangui town mayor and father of Albay 2nd Congressional District Representative Joey Salceda, passed away Sunday morning due to illness and complications.

He was 87 years old.

Jesus Saquido Salceda served as Polangui municipal councilor for 24 years, (1972 to 1991); vice  mayor for three years (1992 to 1995), and mayor for nine years (2001-2010).

His late wife Cielo Sarte was public school supervisor.

He is survived by his three children: Cong. Joey Salceda, Board Member Jesap Salceda and Dr. Anna Marie Salceda Mella.

Cong. Salceda took to Facebook this morning to express his grief over the passing of his father:

"Binawi na ni Jesus ang tokayo niya. Salamat po sa dasal. Papa loved the people. He was a good father. Miss ko na sila ni Mama."
Bicol Standard columnist and former Albay Vice Governor Lito Tuanqui also expressed his sadness over the passing of Jesus Salceda.

"He was a foremost pillar of Polangui, will be missed by Polanguenos and Albayanos, but will be forever remembered especially for his kindness, and sincere and dedicated public service," Tuanqui said. "He was a good tennis player, too," he fondly remembered.
