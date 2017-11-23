EVENTS | Young At Art: Art Show in the Park

Thursday, November 23, 2017

MANILA 11/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Bicol-based advocacy organization Friday Book Club and Padaba Productions, are inviting volunteers, and art and book enthusiasts as they spread love in the metro this weekend.

Dubbed "Young at Art: An Art Show in the Park," the event is a an art/book drive to be held at Children's Park, Luneta, Manila at 2 p.m.

The event, according to Friday Book Club head Joana Verdeflor, is "for the young ones and the young-at-heart."

"Gather your books, brushes, and braid you hair because this weekend, we are going to have an art/book drive in the park and we are all set to have fun!" she said.

For more details, please contact 0917-824-0999 or e-mail fridaybookclubsessions.ra@gmail.com.
