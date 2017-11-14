DSWD Bicol temporarily suspends financial assistance for Albay

LEGAZPI CITY 11/14/17 (Bicol Standard)--Educational assistance for the second semester starting November 13, 2017, and Burial and Medical Assistance starting November 20, 2017 for the province of Albay from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Regional Office 5 have been temporarily suspended.
In an advisory sent to the Bicol Standard by the DSWD, the office said this is due to the lack of funds and surpassing of its target.
The office added that interested parties are requested to wait for advisories with regard to the financial assistance.
DSWD Bicol further clarified that this is only true for Albay, and not for the rest of the Bicol provinces.