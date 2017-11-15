DepEd Bicol to acknowledge best practices, implementers of Brigada Eskwela 2017

The event will highlight the three schools considered as Hall of Fame Awardees by continuously making it as BE best school implementers in three successive years, generating very high resources, engaging increasing number of volunteers and expanded scopes of work and projects that benefitted the learnes. Representatives of Juan M. Alberto Memorial School (JMAMES) of the Division of Catanduanes, Basud National High School of the Division of Camarines Norte and San Antonio National High School of Iriga City will share their school's best practices that made them excellent in implementing the program.
This year, two schools each from the Divisions of Camarines Norte, Iriga City and Masbate and one school each from the Divisions of Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Legazpi City and Sorsogon made it as Regional and National Awardees for the 2017 Brigada Eskwela.
The following are the awardees for Elementary Schools Best Brigada Implementers: Mamlad Elementary School of Albay, Barcelona Central School of Sorsogon, JMAMES of Catanduanes, Tulay na Lupa Elementary School of Camarines Norte and Iriga City Central School of Iriga City. For the Secondary Schools the awardees are: Cagbacong High School of Legazpi City, Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School of Masbate, Basud National High School of Camarines Norte, Pamplona National High School of Camarines Sur, San Antonio National High School of iriga City and Aroroy National High School of Masbate.
The BE Regional Validation Committee who handled the inspection of 41 contending schools around the Region during the third quarter of this year, certified the schools on its cleanliness, orderliness, installation of learning kiosks and facilities, hand and sanitation facilities, environment-friendly facilities and evident support of the community and education stakeholders. Those who made it to the standards were recommended to the BE National Validation Committee.
Stakeholders who have been a regular and an integral part of BE's implementation will also be given recognition, including the Local Government Units who have institutionalized BE in their communities by issuing resolutions for the integration of the program in their annual budget and regular programs.
Meanwhile, Undersecretary Tonisito Umali, DepEd RO V Regional Director Ramon Fiel G. Abcede and some invited LGU heads and stakeholders will sit as resource persons in a press conference in the morning of November 17 before the awarding program.
An estimated 500 participants to the event comprising of the awardees, stakeholders, DepEd officials and guests will be attending the said event jointly-hosted by the Schools Division Office and the LGU of Iriga City.