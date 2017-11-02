Catanduanes shabu queen meted life sentence

Police operatives raided the residence of 60-year-old Cynthia Geromo of Barangay Cavinitan, this town in February 2015, and found 30 packs of illegal drugs weighing 96.417 grams.
Also confiscated from her possession was P130,000 in cash, ATM cards, and other documents.
During the arraignment, Geromo pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecution presented 10 witnesses to corroborate the accusation regarding her participation in the drug trade.
Meantime, her camp did not present any evidence at all.
It was also clearly established during the hearing that there were overwhelming testimonial, documentary, and object evidence to prove her criminal liability.
Furthermore, Geromo did not belie the testimony of a cop who said that she uttered: “Ibibigay ko sainyo ang lahat, huwag n’yo lang ituloy ang search.” (With report from Ramil Soliveres)