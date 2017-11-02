Catanduanes drug den operator gets life imprisonment, fine

Apart from the said penalty and fine, he was also slapped a separate sentence of six (6) months imprisonment for possession of drug paraphernalia and an additional four (4) years for illegal possession of firearms.
Three separate cases were filed against Chua Jr., based on the successful operation conducted by the members of the San Andres Municipal Police Station.
The operation yielded various drug paraphernalia, including an improvised aluminum tooter, water pipe, aluminum foil, and flame adjuster, among others.
A caliber .38 revolver and other detached gun parts were also confiscated from Chua, Jr.
During the arraignment, he vehemently denied the accusation.
In the cross-examination, however, he admitted that he owned the firearm and the drug paraphernalia.
The court said that the admittance of the accused was considered as a form of judicial admission that needs no proof, and is sufficient evidence for conviction.
It added that the evidence presented by the prosecution is sufficient to establish Chua, Jr.'s guilt beyond reasonable doubt. (With report from Ramil Soliveres)