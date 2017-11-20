Camarines Norte earmarks P1.3-B for 2018

|Tallado and Pimentel
Said budget is a P200,000,000.00 increase over last year’s P1.1-billion.
Vice Governor Jonah Pimentel said that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan is in the process of deliberating over the proposed appropriation ordinance on second reading
Under the said annual budget, P208, 746, 996.00 is allocated for the provincial development fund; Php 64, 741, 199.00 for disaster risk reduction and management fund; and Php 282,000.00 for the mandatory fund; and 202, 763.00 for special appropriation.
The proposed budget, Board Member Pol Gache said, also earmarks a substantial amount for health services and infrastructure.
He added that Tallado still puts premium to his ongoing Multi-Services Caravan, a project to bring government services closer to CamNortenos, and has not diminished previous allocation.
The caravan has been getting wider support from the constituents since, they say, it gives them the rare opportunity to rub elbows with their leaders.
Tallado promised that apart from the medical and agricultural services, the caravan also gives him the opportunity to listen to and personally address the concerns of Camarines Norte residents.