Bicolano Transport Usec Cesar Chavez resigns

Cesar Chavez
Bicol Standard file photo

NAGA CITY 11/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez has announced his resignation Thursday morning, following the glitches and other problems surrounding the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).

Chavez in a press conference thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for the trust.

"I want to give a chance to the President to appoint a new (Transporation Undersecretary)," he said.

He has not bared his forthcoming plans.

Chavez hails from San Jose, Camarines Sur.

