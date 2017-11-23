Bicolano Transport Usec Cesar Chavez resigns

|Cesar Chavez
Bicol Standard file photo
NAGA CITY 11/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez has announced his resignation Thursday morning, following the glitches and other problems surrounding the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).
Chavez in a press conference thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for the trust.
"I want to give a chance to the President to appoint a new (Transporation Undersecretary)," he said.
He has not bared his forthcoming plans.
Chavez hails from San Jose, Camarines Sur.