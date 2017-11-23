Bicol STL triggers 3 killings

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – At least three persons were killed these past few days due to the raging controversy involving the Small Town Lottery operation in Albay and Camarines Sur.
In Albay, Gov. Al Francis Bichara and Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal are both determined to work to have the operation stopped.
This was after a shooting incident occurred in front of Ayala Malls in Legazpi City where Marlon Magsino was killed on the spot and STL operator Alex German Alemania of Lucky V Prime Enterprises Inc., was injured and later died in a hospital.
Bichara said STL has only disrupted the peace and order in Albay.
Meantime, in Magarao, Camarines Sur, a heated argument concerning STL led to a man being shot dead at Zone 5, Barangay San Francisco over the weekend.
The suspect Joel Bernas y Coballes claimed he won said game, but the victim Alberto Coballes y Leonardo did not give him the amount that he won, the police said.
As a result of the confrontation, the victim was shot by the suspect using a firearm of unknown caliber.
SP Cam Sur’s move
In response to this and other reports by concerned citizens, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur has passed a resolution urging the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to revoke and/or cancel the franchise granted to local STL operator Evenchance Gaming Corporation.
This was due to various alleged violations of local ordinances, including the non-remittance or payment of LGU share.
Furthermore, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur in Resolution No. 386, stated that “Evenchance Gaming Corporation did not inform the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the Provincial Governor, as a matter of courtesy about the start of Small Town Lottery.”
“Many barangay officials are complaining of the arrogance of the personnel of Evenchance Gaming Corporation in ignoring the invitation of some Sangguniang Barangays to explain and/or apprise the Honorable Body, in aid of legislation, about the establishment and operation of STL in their respective barangays, more particularly in the collection of bets,” it added.
“There are also complaints and reports by many barangay officials that Small Town Lottery, or STL, as operated by Evenchance Gaming Corporation, the franchisee, is being used as a front for illegal gambling here in the Province of Camarines Sur,” the resolution reads.
“Many have observed that instead of using point-of-sales terminals to collect bets, the Evenchance Gaming Corporation allowed the use of ‘papelito’ or small sheets of paper, for betting, instead of PCSO-printed tickets, in violation of the implementing rules and regulations governing the STL,” it continues.
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur added that “the numerous complaints relative to the blatant violation of the implementing rules and regulations governing the STL” along with the alleged “presumptuous act of arrogance on the part of personnel of Evenchance Gaming Corporation to the Sangguniang Barangays, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur, and the Provincial Governor” “are compelling reasons to cancel and/or revoke the franchise of Evenchance Gaming Corporation by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.”