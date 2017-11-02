2 soldiers injured after rebels throw grenade at LGU compound

MASBATE CITY 11/20/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Two soldiers sustained minor injuries after two unidentified persons threw a grenade towards their direction at the LGU compound of Cawayan, Masbate, Saturday evening.
The suspects, who are believed to be NPA rebels, were on a motorcyle with no plate number.
The police identified the victims as Dennis Orogo y Olidana, 36 years old, male, married,
and a resident of Brgy. Bañag, Daraga, Albay and PFC Alfie Romero y Daria, 26 years old, male, and single.
They were rushed to the Cawayan District Hospital for medical treatment.
An investigation is still being conducted as of this writing.