2 soldiers injured after rebels throw grenade at LGU compound


MASBATE CITY 11/20/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Two soldiers sustained minor injuries after two unidentified persons threw a grenade towards their direction at the LGU compound of Cawayan, Masbate, Saturday evening.

The suspects, who are believed to be NPA rebels, were on a motorcyle with no plate number.

The police identified the victims as Dennis Orogo y Olidana, 36 years old, male, married,
and a resident of Brgy. Bañag, Daraga, Albay and PFC Alfie Romero y Daria, 26 years old, male, and single.

They were rushed to the Cawayan District Hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation is still being conducted as of this writing.

