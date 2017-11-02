2 Nigerians reportedly among sources of shabu in Naga City fall in buy-bust

|Photo courtesy of PDEA
The buy-bust operation was conducted along Centennial Road, Kawit, Cavite at around 12:15 a.m. earlier today.
The suspects were identified as Solomon Lewi Anochiwa and Desmond Chima Ozoma.
Anochiwa is 34 years old, married and a resident of Lancaster New City Subdivision, Kawit, Cavite while Ozoma is 35 years old, married, and a resident of Raya Garden, Bicutan, Parañaque.
According to the PDEA, the two were arrested after selling an estimated one kilo of a substance believed to be shabu to an undercover agent.
The operation, the PDEA added, was a result of the leads given by Olivia Encinas y Salinas, one of the four persons arrested in a drug bust in this city on November 4.