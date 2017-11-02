Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Home » , , » 2 Nigerians reportedly among sources of shabu in Naga City fall in buy-bust

2 Nigerians reportedly among sources of shabu in Naga City fall in buy-bust

Photo courtesy of PDEA

NAGA CITY 11/8/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Two Nigerians who are reportedly among the sources of the Php6-million worth of shabu recently confiscated in this city have been arrested by joint elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The buy-bust operation was conducted along Centennial Road, Kawit, Cavite at around 12:15 a.m. earlier today.

The suspects were identified as Solomon Lewi Anochiwa and Desmond Chima Ozoma.

Anochiwa is 34 years old, married and a resident of Lancaster New City Subdivision, Kawit, Cavite while Ozoma is 35 years old, married, and a resident of Raya Garden, Bicutan, Parañaque.

According to the PDEA, the two were arrested after selling an estimated one kilo of a substance believed to be shabu to an undercover agent.

The operation, the PDEA added, was a result of the leads given by Olivia Encinas y Salinas, one of the four persons arrested in a drug bust in this city on November 4.

Share:

Featured Post

Catanduanes shabu queen meted life sentence

VIRAC, Catanduanes 11/2/17 (Bicol Standard) – Life imprisonment and a fine of no less than one million pesos has been slapped against t...

 