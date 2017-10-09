UCPB Libmanan robbed; robbers' tunnel discovered

|Photo via Google
NAGA CITY 10/9/17 (Bicol Standard)--Investigation is still underway regarding the robbery incident that took place at the Libmanan, Camarines Sur branch of United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) Savings over the weekend.
In an interview by the Bicol Standard, Police Chief Inspector Chito Oyardo said they have five suspects, one female and four male. Four of the suspects speak Ilocano while one, who is allegedly from Pamplona, Camarines Sur, speaks Bicol, Oyardo said.
He narrated that the police discovered that the suspects dug a tunnel near the bank.
They also made use of pieces of breathing apparatus when they went underground to gain entry.
Their initial investigation further revealed that the suspects disabled the security alarm.
Oyardo added that earlier today they were able to recover three sacks of coins, along with the aforementioned breathing apparatus at a private residence which the suspects used as a boarding house over the weekend.
Meantime, the tricycle drivers who were hired by the suspect to transport the stolen items promised to cooperate with the police.
The documents are currently being prepared for the filing of the case against the suspects as of this writing.
Oyardo said the bank has yet to reveal the total amount of money which was stolen.