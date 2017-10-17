Teen dies while plugging in e-trike

BULAN, Sorsogon 10/17/2017 (Bicol Standard)--A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted while trying to charge the batteries of an e-trike.
The victim was identified as Rommel Umanito y Gavarra, a resident of Zone 2, this town.
According to his father, the victim was at the house of their neighbor to plug in the batteries of the vehicle.
Upon plugging the batteries, the boy's body started shaking and he fell to the ground.
He was rushed to Pantaleon G. Gotladera Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.