SPES in Bicol may now claim stipend at any M Lhuiller branch

The move, in a report to DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III by Dela Rosa, is a corrective measure to solve the delay in SPES payment in which the regional office has been experiencing for the past years.
“Yes, we have had delays. That’s true. But we would like Bicolanos to see that we are continually improving our services to our clientele," Dela Rosa said.
SPES beneficiaries may now claim their stipend at any M Lhuiller branch nationwide upon receipt of the reference number sent through SMS by the DOLE Provincial Offices to their registered cell phone numbers. Upon receipt of the reference number, the beneficiaries can present this to any M. Lhuiller branch to claim their stipend.
“If in any way they changed their CP numbers that they have entered in their application they can go to the nearest DOLE Provincial Office or PESO to retrieve their reference number,” she explained.
It’s not only faster and easier; it's also safer for DOLE Bicol personnel as well, as the new payment facility being adopted eliminates the transporting of large amount of cash especially in island provinces where the partner bank could not service and check encashment.
“It’s more comfortable and time-saving rather than going back and forth just to follow up the stipend and waiting a long line just to en-cash the check. At least now we will just wait for the reference number and we can get the cash at our convenience," Shiela Marie M. Populi, a 19-year old single, from Bay, Ligao City and currently enrolled as a 3rd year AB-Political Science student at Ligao Community College said.
With the positive response from SPES beneficiaries, DOLE Bicol is also looking at said initiative to be used in rolling out payments in its emergency employment program TUPAD and the GIP project.
