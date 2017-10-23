Sorsoganon designer's eco-padyak lauded at Manila FAME 2017

SORSOGON CITY 10/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- For its "bold innovative redesign" that opens a world of possibilities," Sorsogon designer Milo Naval's eco-padyak was awarded the Editor's Choice Award by Locale Magazine at Manila Fame 2017.
Bamboo was used as the finishing for the eco-padyak.
"This time we would like to revive the use of this type of transport as a sustainable alternative," the vehicle's description reads.
Padyak is used as a mode of transportation mostly in small towns in the provinces.