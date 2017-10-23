Monday, October 23, 2017

Home » , , , » Sorsoganon designer's eco-padyak lauded at Manila FAME 2017

Sorsoganon designer's eco-padyak lauded at Manila FAME 2017



SORSOGON CITY 10/23/17 (Bicol Standard) -- For its "bold innovative redesign" that opens a world of possibilities," Sorsogon designer Milo Naval's eco-padyak was awarded the Editor's Choice Award by Locale Magazine at Manila Fame 2017.

Bamboo was used as the finishing for the eco-padyak.

"This time we would like to revive the use of this type of transport as a sustainable alternative," the vehicle's description reads.

Padyak is used as a mode of transportation mostly in small towns in the provinces.


Share:

Featured Post

Albay PENRO arrested in drug bust

LEGAZPI CITY 10/19/2017 (Bicol Standard) – The Chief of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of the Departm...

 