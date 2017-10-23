Protect the butanding: DENR

Known to local tourists as butanding, this so-called “gentle giant” will take center stage as the Philippine delegation led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) pushes for the crafting of a concerted action to ensure its protection in range countries, including its inclusion in the CMS Appendix I while maintaining its status in Appendix II, during the 12th Meeting of Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species slated for October 23-28, 2017 in Manila. Photo courtesy of Mr. Alessadro Ponso of Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE). (DENR)