Parents' quarrel leads to infant's death

PILI, Camarines Sur 10/17/2017 (Bicol Standard) -- A heated discussion between a married couple led to the death of their 2-month-old baby at Zone 7, Barangay San Agustin here at around 11 p.m. last night.
The police said Francisco Culanza y Palacay, 33 years old, a laborer, attempted to take the child from his wife.
However, the child slipped and fell to the bamboo bed and let out a loud cry.
Earlier this morning, the couple reported that the child was not breathing and thus was rushed to Bascuna Medical Clinic.
The child was pronounced dead on arrival.
The father voluntarily submitted himself to the Pili Municipal Police Station and is now under its custody.