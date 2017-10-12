ON VIRAC SHABU LAB | PDEA should take the lead: Rep. Batocabe

|Rep. Rodel Batocabe
This is the statement of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe in an interview by the Bicol Standard following the House inquiry involving the mega shabu laboratory in Palta Small, Virac, Catanduanes.
"But then, I would recommend that consistent with the Dangerous Drugs Act and the recent order of President Duterte, the PDEA should take the lead in the investigation of the case," he explained.
In relation to this development, Police Regional Office 5 Director Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola stressed that the police is "very neutral" in handling the case.
Meanwhile, Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua said there is no truth to reports that he deliberately did not attend the congressional inquiry.
This after Batocabe said Cua should be given a show cause letter to explain his absence despite notice.
Cua clarified that he wrote a letter to Chairman Ace Barbers of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, begging off from attending the inquiry due to previous committments.
The governor said Batocabe is possibly unaware of said letter.
He added that if invited in future hearings, he would participate to help shed light to the investigation.
He also said that he could not be cited for contempt because the letter sent to him was just an invitation, and not a subpoena.