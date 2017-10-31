Notorious Xio Long Gong drug group member arrested in Libmanan

Fabia told the BICOL STANDARD that Berin in included in their watchlist of persons who are purportedly involved in criminal activities, including the illegal drug trade.
The CIDT here has been alerted since three months ago by their counterparts in Cavite regarding the transactions of the said person.
During their case buildup, Fabia said Berin used to visit his relatives in San Juan, Libmanan, Camarines Sur, although he would only stay for one or two days.
Based on the information that was relayed to Fabia by his counterparts in Cavite, Berin has been involved in the drug trade in San Juan City, Metro Manila in 2014, where at least 600 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) were confiscated.
He was also informed that apart from the illegal drugs, the operatives also confiscated radio transceivers and sketch plans.
Berin, according to the CIDT is facing a criminal charge for Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Violation of Section II, Article II of Republic Act 9165) pending in the sala of Judge Matias M. Garcia II, Regional Trial Court Branch 19, in Bacoor City, Cavite.
The arrest warrant was issued on November 21, 2016, under Criminal Case No. B-2016-1276.
No bail was recommended for the temporary release of the accused.
He was arrested yesterday (Monday) at 3:45 pm at Barangay San Juan, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.
The accused was transported to Cavite City last night to be presented to the Regional Trial Court where he is facing a non-bailable case.