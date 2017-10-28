New Mobile App Features to Help Tourists Save on Airfare

Traveloka Philippines has announced the addition of Price Alerts and Best Price Finder: two new functions in its mobile application. With these features, the online flight and hotel booking service provider aims to minimize the time and effort involved in finding flights that fit the average consumer’s budget.
Fare-conscious Filipinos are sure to love Traveloka’s Price Alerts feature which flashes notifications on mobile devices whenever a flight’s rate goes within a user’s desired price range. This helps you secure coveted deals before all the slots are taken within minutes.
Meanwhile, Best Price Finder is a great tool for tourists who have flexible travel dates. This feature allows you to view a flight route’s prices on a calendar, making it easy to see which dates have the best rates. This is a dramatic improvement over traditional booking methods where users need to enter information repeatedly for every date they want to check.
Both features are extremely handy especially as domestic travel surges during the last quarter of the year. Couples, families and groups of friends are certain to find flight booking more convenient than ever before thanks to Traveloka’s two new exclusive app features.
Traveloka is one of the Philippines’ most reliable flight booking service providers. Users can get excellent deals by booking through their website or by using the Traveloka App which is available both on the Apple App Store and Google Play.