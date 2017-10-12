New criminal gang in Naga City identified

This is according to Chief Inspector Ronnie Fabia of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Camarines Sur in a media interview.
Mark Lester Arellano, the purported leader of Arellano Criminal Gang, was arrested when the CIDG served a search warrant in his residence at Manggapo-gapo St., Concepcion Pequeña the other day.
The authorities recovered a caliber .45 pistol, a grenade, and a gun replica from the suspect.
Fabia added that the gang has more or less five members, all of whom are now subject for profiling by the CIDG.
Allegedly, the gang is involved in robbery and theft in Naga City and nearby towns.