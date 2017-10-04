Naga City, Ligao City to receive P47-M aid from Quezon City

This after Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista was authorized to order the release of P20 million for Naga and P27 million to Ligao.
Earlier, Mayor John Bongat of Naga City and Mayor Patricia Alsua of Ligao City sought Bautista's assistance after the two Bicol cities were badly hit by Typhoon Nina in December 2016.
In Naga City, the amount will be used for the completion of the Children’s Home and the Civic Center Compound, expansion of Naga City People’s Mall, proposed repair and rehabilitation of NCPM roof deck, NCPM public market and proposed completion of a two-story, 16-classroom school building and parking area.
Meantime, Ligao City will use the money for the renovation of a gymnasium and rehabilitation of 13 covered courts.