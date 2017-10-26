More cops to be deployed for 'Oplan Kaluluwa' in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY -- Hundreds of policemen would be deployed to beef up existing police forces across the six provinces of Bicol as security measures for the upcoming All Saints' Day on Wednesday next week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol said Wednesday.
Police Senior Inspector Malu Calubaquib, PNP Bicol spokesperson, said police checkpoints and assistance centers would be set up in cemeteries, major highways, airports, seaports and bus terminals as security measures on All Saints' Day, a religious tradition observed throughout the country.
Calubaquib said security preparations were in place for “Oplan Kaluluwa,” where additional policemen would be deployed to support various police assistance centers set up in cemeteries, terminals, ports, and highways.
She said PNP in Bicol would be on full alert status. Policemen would not be allowed to go on leave and those who are on leave would be recalled and be put on duty during the religious observance.
“The measure would ensure the safety of all residents and visitors who would be arriving here to observe All Souls' Day,” Calubaquib said.
The police assistance centers will assist incoming and outgoing passengers in the cities of Naga, Legazpi, and Masbate and in Virac town in Catanduanes.
Calubaquib said checkpoints would be set up to assist motorists and other visitors from other places. Also, security checks would be strictly enforced in bus terminals and major seaports across the region, she added.
Calubaquib said they are closely coordinating with the Department of Transportation and Communications, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine Army, Department of Health and civic organizations to implement "Oplan Kaluluwa" in the six provinces of Bicol. (PNA)