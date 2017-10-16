Man gunned down in Irosin

IROSIN, Sorsogon 10/16/17 (Bicol Standard)--Five armed men were reported to have killed a butcher around 7:35 p.m. earlier tonight.
The victim was identified as Alfredo "Loklok" Buenaobra, a resident of Barangay Macawayan, this town.
According to his live-in partner, Sheila Valeriano, she and the victim were having dinner when the suspects entered their home.
They dragged him out of the residence and tied his arms with rope, she added.
After several minutes, she heard two gunshots.
She was later informed that her partner was lying face down on the road and was already lifeless.
The motive of the incident is yet to be determined, the police said.
It would be recalled that just yesterday, two shooting incidents were recorded in Bulan and Gubat towns.