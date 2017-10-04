Legazpi City hosts National Teachers' Day confab

Earlier today, DepEd Regional Director Ramon Fiel G. Abcede said DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones and other key officials will also be arriving to launch the Comprehensive Social Benefit Program for Teachers.
This, Abcede said, is a form of assistance in case of any untoward incident involving public school teachers while in the performance of his/her official functions.
Also among the highlights of the celebration are a concert and a talent competition.
The theme for this year’s Teachers’ Day is "Gurong Pilipino, Ka-akbay sa Progreso."