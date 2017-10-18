Kasanggayahan Festival kicks off in Sorsogon

|Sen. Chiz Escudero and Sorsogon Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza at the opening of Kasanggayahan Festival 2017
In his message at the formal opening at the Provincial Gymnasium, Governor Robert Lee Rodrigueza underscored the theme of this year's celebration: "Pagkasararo Asin Pasasalamat, Satuyang Padanayon."
"To all my beloved Sorsoganons, by constantly thanking God for all his blessings, let's altogether be one and make this year's Kasanggayahan more significant as we celebrate meaningfully our 123rd founding anniversary as a province."
Governor Rodrigueza also acknowledged Sorsoganon senator Francis Escudero, for gracing the occasion.
"Senator Chiz and I have been discussing since his arrival today about exciting new plans which certainly the Provincial Government of Sorsogon will support. These new plans will come as a lovely surprise to all Sorsoganons."
Kasanggayahan is an ancient Bicol word, the meaning of which can be assembled from this short rhyme:
"When the fields are green and the grains are golden; when the machines work well and all business prosper; when the birds in the sky chirp freely and men on earth are peacefully happy; in Bicol, it is KASANGGAYAHAN, meaning, a life of prosperity."
The Kasanggayahan Festival, which is listed by the Department of Tourism as one of the yearly Philippine Festivals, is eminent with a series of cultural, historical, religious, agro-industrial and economic activities, showcasing Sorsogon as abundant agricultural products, particularly food and decorative items from the versatile Pili tree, which is indigenous to the Province.