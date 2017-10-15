JUST IN | Cop shot dead in Sorsogon

|Photo via Edgar Tumangan
GUBAT, Sorsogon 10/15/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A hot pursuit operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators in the shooting of a cop while he was on duty at a police outpost at the business distric, Barangay Luna Candol here at around 6 p.m.
The victim was identified as PO2 Dennis Garbida.
Suspected members of the New People's Army, who were heavily armed, are believed to be behind the shooting.
Initial reports say the suspects were on board a white van while a companion was on a motorcycle.
The suspects were in camouflage uniform.
Meanwhile, in the town of Bulan, the municipal police station was also harassed earlier this evening.
Investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.