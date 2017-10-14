IN NAGA CITY: Stalker posing as doctor in hot water

|Photo from Gerald del Rosario's Facebook account before it was deactivated
NAGA CITY 10/14/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A laboratory technician who pretended to be a medical doctor employed at Bicol Access Health Centrum may soon find himself confronted with a legal case, reports reaching the Bicol Standard today said.
Bicol Access Health Centrum Hospital has issued a statement saying that it will seek legal advice for action against Gerald del Rosario "for dragging the name of Bicol Access Health Centrum and attributed an immoral impression for his own personal gain."
The hospital in its statement earlier today said: "MR. GERALD DEL ROSARIO is NO LONGER CONNECTED with Bicol AccessHealth Centrum since 2013.
He was dismissed, the hospital said, "due to malicious behavior towards co-employee and patients during his stint as Laboratory Technician in Clinical Laboratory."
Posts about Del Rosario went viral the other day after he allegedly harassed a female student near Ateneo Avenue.
This claim which was corroborated by a number of other social media users who narrated that they had similar experiences with Del Rosario.
Allegedly, he would drive near schools in Naga City, stalk female students, and at times even ask them to go out and drink with him.
Several netizens also alleged that he would send them messages on Facebook, identifying himself as a skin doctor, either from Libmanan or from Daet purposely to attract their attention.
One netizen who claimed to have previously encountered him posted: "Sabi nya sakin, doctor daw sya, magtiwala daw ako sa kanya, hindi nya raw itataya ang pangalan nya para masira lang. willing daw sya pumunta sa iriga sumama lang daw ako para makipagjam."
Another posted: "Kahit ako china-chat nyan, dati natimingan ko sa 7 eleven sa tapat ng UNC, niyaya ako mag inom"
"Kilala ko yan. Nakaabot na pati yan sa haus ko," another netizen said.
Del Rosario has since deactivated his Facebook account and could not be reached for his comments as of this writing.
The said viral post already has 969 shares.