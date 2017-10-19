IN NAGA CITY: No work, with pay

Wilfran Calleja
“Sige ako sweldo, mayo man pigtataong trabaho sako sa gobyerno local sa haloy nang taon na nakaagi” (I am continuously being paid a salary, even if I have not been working for the local government for the past years). This is the declaration of Wilfran Calleja, who has been connected with the City Hall since the time of the late Jesse M. Robredo, but has been under a floating status since he was relieved of his post as City Agriculturist Office (CAGO) around 5 years ago.
“Sayang man kan sakuyang kakayahan na dai man napapakinabangan kan lokal na gobiero kan Naga ta sige sana an resibe ko nin kwarta hale ki Juan de la Cruz maski dai ako tinatawan nin trabaho” (My capabilities are being put to a waste by the local government as I am receiving money from Juan de la Cruz even if I am not given the corresponding responsibilities),” he lamented.
He confided to Bicol Standard that he is seriously considering legal action against City Hall officials who continuously ignore this anomaly.
He also promised to divulge more information as it is hurting not only him, but also the city coffers.