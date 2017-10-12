IN NAGA CITY | Honest kid looks for owner of cellphone left in trike

In an interview by the Bicol Standard and BBS FM, Anne Zairen A. Cruz said she initially felt nervous when she spotted the cellphone, which she accidentally sat on.
She asked the tricycle driver if the phone belonged to him, which he denied.
She decided to take the phone to her teacher Evangeline Clores, who promised to help her find its owner.
Asked why she decided to turn over the cellphone instead of keep it for herself, Cruz said she immediately thought of the owner.
"Baka po anggotan sya kan magurang niya ta nawara niya an cellphone (The owner's parents might get mad at her because she lost the cellphone)," she said.
Still jittery, she along with her teacher, went to the office of 91.9 BBS FM to ask for help.
Bicol Standard and 91.9 BBS FM are presently exerting efforts to locate the phone's owner.
The phone has a red, green, and yellow striped sticker on its rear case.