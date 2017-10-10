House committee holds hearing on Virac mega shabu lab; Gov. Cua named person of interest

|Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua
Tabor, Jr. during the hearing denied that he personally knows Gov. Joseph Cua. However, his affidavit presented during the inquiry says otherwise.
Tabor, Jr. maintained that all his statements are true and correct and were issued in order to shed light on the shabu lab and the persons involved.
Meantime, former Caramoan, Camarines Sur Mayor Constantino “Onyo” Cordial, Jr. will be invited in the next hearing of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs next month.
During the interrogation, it was discussed that there was no showing that former Catanduanes Gov. Araceli Wong and his two sons, whose names were previously implicated in the drug lab issue, appears to be not in any way involved.
Former PDEA Director Dionisio Santiago pinpointed Gov. Cua as a person of interest.
The hearing is still ongoing as of this writing. (With additional reports courtesy of Jinky Tabor)