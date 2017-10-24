Have a merrier Christmas with Samsung TV’s Bigger and Brighter Holidays Promo

And now, Christmas at home can even be bigger and brighter with Samsung’s wider screen TVs with stunning visuals and vivid color display. Lucky for you, the tech giant’s Christmas deals allow you to get the items you’ve always wanted and still have enough money for all the other gifts that you have to buy.
Samsung TV’s Bigger and Brighter Holidays nationwide promo will run from October 18 to December 31. Receive the gift of the best viewing experience while scoring great deals on Samsung’s state-of-the-art home entertainment devices. Get discounts of up to 40% on our Samsung Flat and Curved UHD TVs. Buy a Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Technology or the Samsung Sound+ Curved Soundbar at a lowered price and get a free Wireless Audio 360 Speakeror Blu-Ray Player, respectively. From November 1 to December 31, enjoy discounts on other flat and curved Samsung Soundbars.
Sit back and relax while watching your favorite Christmas films with upgraded 4K picture quality on your Samsung UHD TV. The stunning 4K resolution, which is 4x better than Full HD, will give you an immensely satisfying viewing experience. Meanwhile, spread the holiday cheer as you listen to your favorite tunes with the Samsung Soundbars. Its high-quality audio played by multiple built-in speakers will be a hit at your parties.
With Samsung TV’s Bigger and Brighter Holidays Promo, TVs and Soundbars are just one trip to a Samsung authorized dealer near you. Know more about this promo by visiting Samsung Electronics Philippines’ official Facebook page or samsung.com.ph.