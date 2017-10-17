Gov Tallado, VG Pimentel join PDP-Laban

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado and Vice Gov. Jonah Pimentel have joined the flock of political leaders who are set to take oath today here in Pili, Camarines Sur under the PDP-Laban Party. They are joined by an army of local leaders, most of them incumbent. (Photo by Romil del Moro/Bicol Standard)
