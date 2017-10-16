Gov. Cua speaks up on shabu lab issue in Ulat Panlalawigan

Monday, October 16, 2017

VIRAC, Catanduanes 10/16/17 (Bicol Standard) -- "Dahil sa politica, pirit na piga-imbuelto an satuyang ngaran alagad para sa kaaraman kan gabos, dae kita kabali sa kaso duman sa DOJ." (Because of politics, my name was dragged [into the issue], but for the information of everybody, I am not one of those who are included in the case at the DOJ."

This is the statement of Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua during his Ulat Panlalawigan earlier today.

He added: "Dae man tabi ako kabali sa listahan ning narcopolitics na gobernador."

Cua, who is celebrating his birthday today, underscored his dreams for the island province:

“As of 2016, 200,000 tourists arrived in the happy island and we expect to be visited by more tourists in the following years.”

He also outlined his dreams for Catanduanes:

“Dakulang gulpi an potensyal nin Catanduanes sa turismo, ini dapat taw-an niato nin atensyon asin concerted efforts ning mga Mayors. We should make this one of our priorities in every municipality.”

He further stated: “The next BIG Picture for the Happy Island is a comparable city living with the comforts of a rural, laid-back and relaxed setting. We endeavor to realize our people’s pursuit of HAPPINESS by simply making these changes happen.”

"“No wonder, no less that the Department of Tourism Region V announced that our province is THE NEXT BIG THING!” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Vice Gov. Shirley Abundo said she and the governor have the same goals, but have different ways to achieve them.

"We do our best to give you a place where the rule of law always prevails," Abundo said.
