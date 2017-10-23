Family of slain 3-year-old girl from Tinambac cries for justice

|Slain 3-year-old girl from Tinambac Mica Azana
Photo grabbed from Arnel Eclarinal's Facebook account
Days after the victim was found in a swampy area around a hundred meters from her home in Sitio Gogon, Barangay Union, the family is desperate as there is no suspect or witness in the crime.
The victim, who was identified as Mica B. Azana, was last seen alive playing in a nearby chapel.
When her body found the next day, her skull was cracked, and she was half-naked.
The investigation is still ongoing as of this writing.