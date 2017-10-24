DSWD warns public vs. fake FB account on child adoption

"The account is a scam and is not authorized by the DSWD," the department said in a statement.
It said the Facebook account uses the DSWD logo, carries photos of children who are allegedly for adoption, and is directly facilitating the placement of children for adoption for a fee.
"The public is advised not to make any transaction or social media engagement with this fraud account," the DSWD said, reminding prospective adoptive parents to coordinate directly with the DSWD by calling telephone number (02) 951-74-38; or accessing the official DSWD Facebook account "Department of Social Welfare and Development", official Twitter account @dswdserves, or official e-mail address: adoption@dswd.gov.ph. (DSWD)