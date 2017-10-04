DepEd equivalency test registration open until Oct. 25

Qualified applicants (12 years old and above for A&E Test Elementary level, at least 16 years old for Junior High School level) may register in the Schools Division Office or the District Office designated by their Schools Division Superintendent.
Registration centers are also open during weekends, according to DepEd.
Apart from the registration form, applicants must also prepare the original copy of Certification of ALS Program Completion; original copy of PSA or NSO-certified birth certificate; two copies of 1X1 ID photo with white background and name tag.
Interested applicants must ensure their documents or registration requirements are complete. Also, the applicant must be the one who would fill up the registration form and pass it to the Registration Committee.
DepEd noted that the registration, exam and the certificate of rating are all free of charge. (Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA)