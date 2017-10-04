DepEd commends, calls on teachers to continue raising well-rounded learners

ASec. Umali highlighted this during the DepEd-National Capital Region (NCR) celebration of the 2017 World Teachers’ Day (WTD) on October 2 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City, which was attended by around 6,000 NCR teachers, personnel, and administrators.
He further shared that teachers play a vital role in nation building, “Ang uri ng bansa na mayroon tayo bukas ay nakasalalay kung anong uri ng guro mayroon tayo ngayon.”
“Years from now, your students will be asked kung sino ang natatandaan nilang guro noong sila ay nag-aaral pa. Sana tayo po ay mabanggit dahil may naiwan, nagawa o naituro tayong magandang bagay sa kanila at hindi dahil sa kadahilanang hindi maganda,” ASec. Umali added.
Also present at the event were DepEd-NCR Regional Director (RD) Ponciano Menguito and Assistant Regional Director (ARD) Wilfredo Cabral, Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Party List Representatives France Castro and Antonio Tinio, and other partners and stakeholders.
“Hindi lamang tayo nagbabahagi ng kaalaman, tayo rin ay tumutulong na magkaroon ng direksyon ang buhay at mamulat ang mga mata sa mga hamon ng tunay na buhay ng mga batang ating tinuturuan,” RD Menguito said.
RD Menguito also shared how teachers are able to touch people’s lives in many ways, “Madalas tayo ay ginagawang idolo ng ating mga estudyante, consciously or unconsciously, they imitate our thoughts and actions. Sometimes they end up as teachers like us, or sometimes, they live the life we have wanted them to live.”
Showcasing of talents, recognizing outstanding NCR teachers
Furthermore, various activities, such as dish gardening competition and cultural presentations of all 16 NCR Schools Divisions, showcased the talents of DepEd-NCR teachers.
To give recognition to NCR teachers who showed outstanding efforts and accomplishments, and who are in the teaching service for more than 42 years—the number of years since DepEd-NCR was established—each Schools Division recognized and awarded their Natatanging Guro and Haliging Guro sa Paninilbihan awardees, respectively.
“Tayo po ay nagbibigay pugay sa lahat po ng guro, sa humigit kumulang na 64,000 teachers ng ating kalakhang Maynila, sa buong Pilipinas at sa buong mundo. Maligayang Buwan at Araw ng mga Guro!” ASec. Umali ended.