DepEd Bicol gears up for ISO certification

Regional Director Ramon Fiel Abcede said that the Regional Office is currently working to secure the latest ISO 9001:2015 mark as part of its commitment towards continuous improvement.
The ISO 9001:2015 is the latest version of work standards released by the International Organization of Standardization related to quality management, applicable to any organization. ISO 9001:2015 provides a framework to respond to changing quality requirements of the workplace to balance with society, economics and environment.
Since May of this year, DepED Bicol has conducted several training sessions to its personnel to be able to understand and observe the procedure of the latest version of the ISO.
They were all capacitated by the contracted ISO consultancy firm in terms of dealing with the client and polishing their work procedures to maintain an organized flow of Iii transaction in every office of DepED ROV.
After the training, all the divisions of the regional office will undergo External Auditing in all its processes to check whether it already complied with the requirements of the ISO.
DepED ROV Regional Director Ramon Fiel Abcede asked for full support in this endeavor because he believes that this step to the ISO will lead the office to achieve its goal and objectives through an effective and efficient work processes for its clients. DepED Bicol is targeting to secure the ISO mark before the end of this year . (PAU/MKA)