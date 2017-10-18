Cordero selected as writer-in-residence in Sitka, Alaska

During these past three months, Cordero has been giving lectures, screenings and readings in various academic and cultural communities in the US. He was one of the three featured poets in The Poetry Foundation in Chicago where he read his poems in Bikol and Filipino together with the Palestinian poet Fatena Al Ghorra and Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann.
Aside from his scheduled visits to New Orleans, Washington and New York, Cordero will also be present for the screenings of Hinulid (his second full length feature film) in San Francisco for the Filipino International Cine Arts Festival (Facine 24) on October 20-24, and in the University of Michigan where he will screen the same film and present his paper on his poetics and his novel-in-progress on the Virgin of Peñafrancia on October 24-27. The event in Michigan is sponsored by the Center for Southeast Asian Studies and the Philippine Studies Group.