Convicted Daet ex-mayor to file MR

|Former Daet, Camarines Sur Mayor Tito Sarion
DAET, Camarines Sur 10/13/17 (Bicol Standard)--"The decision is not yet final and executory," former Daet, Camarines Norte Mayor Tito Sarion said following the decision of the Sandiganbayan that convicted him of malversation and graft.
"We will be filing an MR for them and take a second hard look at my case and we will be praying for oral argument. We will be exhausting all legal remedies available," he added.
Sarion was meted an indeterminate penalty of imprisonment of six years and sne month, as minimum to eight (8) years, as maximum, and suffer the penalty of perpetual special disqualification from holding public office.
In addition, he was sentenced to suffer an indeterminate penalty of imprisonment of two (2) years, four (4) months and one (1) day of prision correcional, as minimum, to six (6) years and one (1) day of prision mayor, as maximum; pay a fine in the amount of one million pesos (P1,000,000.00); and suffer the penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.