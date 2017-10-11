Comelec chairman Andres Bautista impeached

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

MANILA 10/11/17 (Bicol Standard) -- The justice committee resolution that dismissed the complaint against Comelec chair Andres Bautista was overturned this afternoon by the House of Representatives.

137 voted to reject the committee resolution, 75 voted adopt the resolution, and 2 abstained.

An impeachable official is impeached if one-third or more of the members of the House of Representatives vote in favor of the impeachment.

The vote was made during the session today, one day before the adjournment of the regular session which will resume on November 13.

Earlier today, Bautista wrote a letter declaring his intention to resign effective December 31, 2017.
