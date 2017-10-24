Clothes, documents, ice packs, cash, stolen in Nabua

NABUA, Camarines Sur 10/24/17 (Bicol Standard)--Cash, documents, clothing items, and even a cooler with several ice packs were stolen from a man who parked his vehicle at Zone 6, Brgy. Paloyon Proper, this town, earlier today.
The police said the victim, Danilo Moreno y Tagle, 57 years old, and a resident of Barangay San Gregorio, San Pablo City, Laguna, left his black Suzuki Multicab at the left shoulder of the barangay road unattended.
When he returned, he discovered that four hand-carry bags containing the aforementioned items, were already missing.
The police are still trying to find the suspect in the incident as of this writing.